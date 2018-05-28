COMMACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — For a family on Long Island, this Memorial Day is personal as they remember their hero who was killed in Iraq.

FDNY Lt. Christopher Raguso died in a helicopter crash in March.

“I don’t think there are enough words to describe how quite amazing he was,” his wife, Carmela Raguso, said. “He was a teacher, a firefighter, he was in the Air Force not only as a firefighter but as a flight engineer on the Pave Hawks.”

Raguso died while serving with the New York Air National Guard, leaving behind two daughters and Carmela, who says he was a true patriot.

“He always said, ‘Carm, if I don’t go there, it will come here and everyone I love is here, so I have to keep it there and if I don’t go, who will?'” she said.

On Monday, they marched for him and for all of the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice. His daughter, Eva, walked alongside his Fire Department family wearing camouflage, her family name near her heart.

Little Mila, with the Girl Scouts, proudly carried her father’s picture.

“I just tell them, ‘daddy was a hero,'” Carmela said. “‘Daddy died saving people’s lives. Daddy loved his job. Daddy died happy because he knew what he was doing was for all of us.'”

His wife doesn’t want to be sad, but proud because her husband, like the rest of our armed forces, was truly proud to serve.

“He died so they could have it all,” she said. “So we could have it all as a family and I owe it to him to keep going. That’s it. He was a hero.”