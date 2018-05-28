NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Queens on Monday were investigating a deadly shooting in Queens.

It happened around 11:30 am on 104th Street near Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park.

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot in the neck and pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

Two other men were also shot, but their injuries were believed to be non-life threatening.

“It’s scary because I walk down this block every day,” Ozone Park resident Devin Singh said. “I go to the gym so I come home late from work and I walk through the same area every day.”

Police say they recovered a firearm at the scene.

It wasn’t immediately known what lead to the shooting, which remains under investigation.