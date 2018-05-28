Filed Under:Local TV, Ramapo, Sloatsburg

SLOATSBURG, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A mother bear and her cubs were spotted rummaging through garbage cans and roaming the streets of Sloatsburg in Rockland County over the weekend.

Ramapo police posted video of the mother bear on Facebook.

When officers arrived to the scene on Grant Street, police said the bear was digging through trash cans and had two cubs “acting as lookouts.”

“Officers remained in the area and notified surrounding households of the visitors,” police said.

Soon after, the bears returned to their “wooded environment,” police said.

Bears spotted in Sloatsburg, NY on May 26, 2018 (credit: Randi M. Colton/Facebook/CBS2)

Another person snapped pictures of the bear family running down the street.

A bear sighting was reported last week in the Village of Hillburn. Police said officers chased that bear into the woods.

