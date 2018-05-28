NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This Memorial Day, the nation paid their respects to the brave men and women who fought and died for our freedom.

Around the Tri-State Area, many honored those who died in the line of duty with parades. Service members marched at the Little Neck-Douglaston parade along with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

On the deck of the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum on Manhattan’s West Side, service men and women unfurled a 100-foot American flag.

Spotlights beamed off the Intrepid as Monday came to a close. Earlier in the day, some of America’s youngest patriots saluted those who’ve sacrificed and service members were treated like celebrities.

U.S. Navy veteran Charles Kalinowski knew the sad meaning of Memorial Day all-too well.

“I lost a brother in World War II and another brother was wounded a week later,” he told CBS2.

Kalinowski was joined by his family at a ceremony in Massapequa Park, where the heroes who didn’t make it home were in many hearts and on many minds.

Families across the area faced the solemn day with a trip to the cemetery. For one pair of Long Island siblings, it’s somewhat of a tradition.

“It’s a time to honor all of those who have died, who are dying now, who are fighting for us, all of these young men who decide to go to war,” Norma Triantafillou said.

Back at the Intrepid, a 102-year-old World War II airman was honored as he took part in a ceremonial wreath laying aboard the aircraft carrier. It was a moment for veterans like George Arnone to remember his comrades who didn’t make it home.

“I was in the Marines in Vietnam and I’m here today because of the young guys that saved me and protected me,” he said.