NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 28-year-old man died during a fire in his Upper West Side apartment Monday afternoon.

Relatives were drawn to tears as they stood outside the apartment building on West 105th Street, where firefighters say they entered a unit to find Robert Gutierrez lying unconscious in his bedroom.

He later died at the scene.

Gutierrez’s family says a shooting left him paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair, which prevented him from escaping the flames.

Two firefighters were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.