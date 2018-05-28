WOODMERE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island family decided to honor service members this Memorial Day with a special dinner.

Abby and Richard Oshrain welcomed three Navy sailors, who were complete strangers, into their Woodmere home on Sunday night and served them an elaborate feast of turkey, steak and all the fixings.

Abby Oshrain said she felt inspired to give back to our nation’s service members after attending a Billy Joel concert on Wednesday night and watching the singer bring some sailors on stage.

She said she turned to her husband and said she was going to find sailors touring the city and invite them over for a home-cooked meal.

“And I said, ‘these guys are on liberty, they don’t want to come to our house for dinner. They want to go out to the bars and meet girls,'” Richard Oshrain told CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez.

“And I said, ‘and I’ll bet you, they’ll come,'” Abby Oshrain said.

And she was right. The Oshrains said they hope to turn this Memorial Day dinner into an annual family tradition.