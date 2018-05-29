By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Temps will be on the rebound today as we turn hot and humid! Highs this afternoon will top out in the upper 80s with some 90 degree readings likely inland. The exception will be the coasts, where developing sea breezes keep temps a little cooler.

The morning clouds and fog are lifting for some sun today, but we have to keep in a slight chance for an isolated pop-up storm as we head toward evening. Best chance of that is in the higher terrain N&W. It’s mild and muggy overnight with lows in the 60s.



For Wednesday, early fog once again leads to brighter skies. It’ll be closer to seasonable with temps in the mid 70s. There is a risk of a few showers after sunset, but the better chance of that arrives on Thursday along with a more tropical air mass.