Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

A hot & steamy day awaits as we are sandwiched between cold fronts. A mild morning is on tap too.

We start off in the 60s. Sub Tropical Storm Alberto is churning away well to our south and but the tropical nature of the storm will allow enough instability to head our way that an afternoon thunder threat is most definitely possible.

nu tu skycast 3d today 1 5/29 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Today’s high: 86-90° (90° or greater would really only be likely inland). Closer to the coast, temps are much cooler thanks to the ocean.

Tomorrow is near “perfect” day with temps in the upper 70s and bluebird skies.

– G

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch