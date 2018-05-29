NEW York (CBSNewYork) – Rapper Eminem stirred up the rumormill by asking a Boston concert audience if he should be dating “Super Bass” singer Nicki Minaj, who responded on Twitter with flirts of her own.

“Yo Boston, how many people in here want me to date Nicki Minaj?” Eminem asked the audience at the Boston Calling music festival on Sunday night. “So wait, one more time: Let me make sure so I can actually make this official. How many people want me to date Nicki Minaj?”

The crowd roared their approval.

Minaj responded on Twitter, teasing their upcoming collaboration work.

The fact that he’s silly & a goof just like me,” she wrote. “Love him so much. Em we need you on the #Queen album. That’s where our 1st date will be; at the studio while I gaze into ur beautiful eyes as u write ur verse.”

Eminem is among the headliners coming to New York for the Governors Ball festival happening this weekend.