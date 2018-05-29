GLEN COVE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A ferry terminal, but no ferry?

Glen Cove faces a deadline to provide ferry service to Manhattan. First, it must find someone to operate the ferry, and then find a way to make it affordable for commuters.

Federal, state and city money funded the ferry terminal in Glen Cove – a key component of waterfront redevelopment. But as CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reports, the city still hasn’t found an operator to run the ferry service.

One resident called it a “pipe dream,” saying when the MTA paid for temporary ferry service there during the 2017 “Summer of Hell,” fares were too costly, ridership too low, weather uncertain, parking unreliable and dock space in Manhattan congested.

Will taxpayers be stuck with the ferry’s projected bill of $22.5 million?

There may be a silver lining – the massive Garvies Point development that’s under construction next to the ferry terminal, building more than 1,000 condominiums and apartments. Uniondale’s RXR Reality has pledged to help subsidize a ferry for two years.

The Glen Cove mayor and Garvies Point developers will meet with federal officials Wednesday to request a deadline extension of at least a year. Otherwise, come January 1, a ferry service must be running there or the city will have to repay millions in grants.

Experts say ferry service in the Northeast is growing – when travel times are made convenient.