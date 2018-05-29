SODUS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/CBSNews/AP) – The AMBER Alert has been canceled, but authorities continue to search for a missing toddler in upstate New York.

“The investigation is continuing by the Sheriff’s Office. (Owen) Hidalgo-Calderon is still missing,” New York State Police said Tuesday in a tweet.

UPDATE – The Amber Alert issued on May 25, 2018 by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for Owen Hidalgo-Calderon is cancelled. The investigation is continuing by the Sheriff’s Office. Hildalgo-Calderon is still missing, anyone with information is asked to call 315-946-9711. — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) May 29, 2018

The 14-month-old and his mother, 18-year-old Guatemala native Selena Hidalgo-Calderon, were last seen alive on May 16.

“It is my hope that Owen is alive,” said Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts, according to CBS News’ affiliate WSTM. “But we’re also searching into the possibility that that might not be true.”

Last Wednesday, her body was found buried on the farm where she and her boyfriend, 25-year-old Edward Reyes, worked.

Virts said Reyes admitted burying the woman but not killing her. Authorities said Reyes was caught on a hunter’s trail camera going in and out of the woods with a shovel.

The body was found wrapped in a plastic bag, the station reported.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Reyes was removed from the United States on two previous occasions in 2016 and 2017, the station reports. ICE said Monday that it has filed to have Gutierrez-Reyes turned over to the federal agency.

Reyes, held on $25,000 bail, was scheduled to appear in court again on Tuesday. He is not the missing boy’s father.

Rebecca Fuentes of the Workers’ Center of Central New York told the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle that Hidalgo-Calderon was from Guatemala and was seeking asylum.

Hidalgo-Calderon had been in the U.S. since November 2016, according to the Workers’ Center.

“My daughter and my grandson were my life,” her mother, Estela Calderon, said in a statement issued by the center. “She was my first born and I feel like a piece of my heart is gone.”

