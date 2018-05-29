Filed Under:ed mangano, Jonn Venditto, Linda Mangano, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Jury deliberations continue in the trial of former Nassau County executive Ed Mangano and his wife.

Mangano is accused of taking bribes and kickbacks from restaurant owner Harendra Singh in exchange for government favors.

Prosecutors say Linda Mangano was given a “no-show” job at one of Singh’s restaurants.

She’s charged with obstruction of justice and lying to the FBI.

Last week, the jury found <a href=”http://newyork.cbslocal.com/2018/05/24/mangano-venditto-trial-partial-verdict/”>former Oyster Bay town supervisor John Venditto not guilty of all charges</a>.

