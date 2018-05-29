NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — MGM Resorts International announced Tuesday that it will buy Empire City Casino’s race track and casino in Yonkers for $850 million.

The move comes after the Supreme Court’s 6-3 vote struck down a federal law earlier this month that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states,. The decision now gives states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

Previously, only four states were allowed to offer sports betting and only Nevada offered betting on single games. Now that the court has lifted those bans, there are expectations that most states will offer sports betting within a few years in a play to raise tax revenue.

One research firm estimated before the ruling that if the Supreme Court were to strike down the law, 32 states would likely offer sports betting within five years.

The court’s decision came in a case from New Jersey, which has fought for years to legalize gambling on sports at casinos and racetracks in the state.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Empire City to the MGM Resorts portfolio,” said Jim Murren, Chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International. “This acquisition represents an excellent opportunity to further solidify our presence on the East Coast, and, in particular, expand our reach into the high-density New York City region.

The $850 million figure from MGM Resorts includes refinancing of Empire City’s outstanding debt, which is expected to be approximately $245 million at the time of closing. Resorts expects that approximately $260 million of the remaining consideration will be in the form of MGM Resorts common stock.