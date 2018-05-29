NORWOOD, The Bronx (CBSNewYork) – A passerby found an 18-year-old man around midnight Tuesday who had been stabbed near DeKalb Avenue near East 212th Street.

Police say the man was rushed to Montefiore Medical Center with life-threatening injuries from stab wounds to his chest, and he later died.

No name has been released but family members responding to the scene say they are stunned.

One local resident says he heard fighting in his building before it spilled out to the street.

“It happened so fast,” said witness Anthony Hall. “They left out of my building, I didn’t see faces or anything. All I saw was altercation, people screaming, crowd standing round.”

Police say no arrests have been made and no description of a suspect it yet available.