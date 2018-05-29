NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – ABC has cancelled its hit reboot of “Roseanne” following her racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

From Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment: "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."

There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) May 29, 2018

The “Roseanne” revival this spring was an unexpected major hit for ABC. It was particularly popular among many conservative viewers because Barr’s character expressed support for President Donald Trump.

Barr’s tweet suggested that Jarrett is a product of the Muslim brotherhood and the “Planet of the Apes.”

I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

She later apologized “for making a bad joke.”

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

