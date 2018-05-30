By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Hey folks! We’re still dealing with some locally dense fog that made for tricky travels this morning, especially along the coast. It’ll be a much cooler day compared to yesterday’s sizzler, with temps only in the mid 70s inland and stuck in the 60s at the coast. We’ll get some sun from time to time but it won’t look anything like yesterday.

An unsettled stretch sets back up starting tomorrow as the remnants of Alberto pass well to our northwest. It’ll be a few degrees cooler but with a chance for showers. Temps look to peak on Friday in the low 80s, but with considerably higher humidity levels…and a chance for some thunderstorms.

Looking ahead to the weekend, expect mid 70s on Saturday with showers likely, and a lingering chance on Sunday with temps barely reaching 70.

Have a good day!