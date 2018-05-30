Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
A lovely day awaits the Tri-State! We are on the back side of a cold front, well it’s really more off a “cool” front.
Today starts off in the 60s, and finishes in the mid 70s. There will also be widespread fog this morning.
It should burn off by mid morning and allow for a cooling easterly wind. We can also expect warmer temps inland.
Tonight, clouds stick around before a piece of energy associated with Post Tropical Depression Alberto makes the trek here in the form of T-storms and showers by Thursday.
Have a great day!
– G