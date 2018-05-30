Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

A lovely day awaits the Tri-State! We are on the back side of a cold front, well it’s really more off a “cool” front.

Today starts off in the 60s, and finishes in the mid 70s. There will also be widespread fog this morning.

nu tu skycast 3d today 7 5/30 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

It should burn off by mid morning and allow for a cooling easterly wind. We can also expect warmer temps inland.

Tonight, clouds stick around before a piece of energy associated with Post Tropical Depression Alberto makes the trek here in the form of T-storms and showers by Thursday.

Have a great day!

– G

