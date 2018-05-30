BREAKING NEWS: AMBER Alert Issued For Paterson Infant Allegedly Taken By His Father
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The jury begins an eighth day of deliberations Wednesday at the corruption trial of former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano and his wife, Linda.

On Tuesday, a juror called out sick. She also said there was cursing in the jury room and called the environment “toxic.” The judge replaced her with an alternate and told the jury to start over again.

Mangano is accused of taking bribes and kickbacks from restaurant owner Harendra Singh in exchange for government favors and an alleged no-show job for Linda Mangano.

