NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There will soon be a new space at the 9/11 memorial in Lower Manhattan dedicated to the people who have developed health problems over the nearly 17 years since the terror attack.

An animation shows what the memorial will look like, with a walking path that ends near the well-known “survivor tree.”

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum unveiled the design for a dedicated space on the 9/11 Memorial Glade to honor those who are sick or have died from exposure to toxins at the World Trade Center in the aftermath of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. https://t.co/DDdWMqOkis pic.twitter.com/KNPAvodRy6 — 9/11 Memorial (@Sept11Memorial) May 30, 2018

Steel from the World Trade Center will be incorporated in the design and visitors will be able to touch it.

Comedian and actor Jon Stewart has been a strong supporter of the first responders affected by the 9/11 attack, and spoke at the plan’s unveiling on Wednesday.

“Hopefully this will become a place of solace,” Stewart said. “A place of belonging, and a place of gathering where you can experience the comfort of each other’s company and the knowledge that this story will be told indelibly, in stone.”

The new space will continue to evolve over the coming months.