NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Brigitte Nielsen is pregnant with her fifth child at the age of 54.

The Danish actress shared the news in an Instagram post, with the caption, “family getting larger #me #family #brigittenielsen #babybump.”

She posted another photo Wednesday, saying, “happy time positive vibes #happyness #positivevibes.”

Nielsen is best known for her roles in the 1985 films Red Sonja and Rocky IV. Two decades later, she had a relationship with rapper Flavor Flav and the couple appeared on several reality shows, including “The Surreal Life,” “Strange Love” and “Flavor of Love.”

The actress is currently married to Italian model Mattia Dessì and has four sons, the eldest is 34 years old and the youngest is 23.

