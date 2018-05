NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you’re in your mid-40s and haven’t had your colon checked, it might be time.

The American Cancer Society has issued new guidelines saying colorectal cancer screenings should start at age 45 and not 50.

The new recommendation is for people at average risk. Those at high risk, including African-Americans and Alaska natives, should get screened even earlier.

The updated guidelines come in response to rising colorectal cancer rates and deaths in younger adults.