NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A fire broke out at Citi Field Wednesday afternoon.

A concession stand burst into flames behind locked gates.

Video shows smoke wafting out of the stadium.

Stadium sprinklers kicked in and knocked out a fire.

Unsure what happened but I heard a loud blast at Citi Field and then saw smoke and this fire. Hoping for everyone’s safety. pic.twitter.com/I3w1YWjfVn — Daniel Mosher (@DanielMosherNY) May 30, 2018

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“The fire in the Jackie Robinson Rotunda this afternoon was in a contained area and extinguished by the fire suppression system prior to the arrival of the fire department,” the Mets said in a statement. “There was minimal damage which was non-structural and only the immediate affected area was evacuated. Nobody was in the Rotunda at the time and no one was hurt.”