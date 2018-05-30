BREAKING: Grand Jury Indicts Harvey Weinstein On Rape, Criminal Sex Act Charges

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A fire broke out at Citi Field Wednesday afternoon.

A concession stand burst into flames behind locked gates.

Apropos to the @mets season, Citi Field is on 🔥#mets #dumpsterfire #nyc #queens

A post shared by Raul Jimenez II (@raul.jimenezii) on

Video shows smoke wafting out of the stadium.

Stadium sprinklers kicked in and knocked out a fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“The fire in the Jackie Robinson Rotunda this afternoon was in a contained area and extinguished by the fire suppression system prior to the arrival of the fire department,” the Mets said in a statement. “There was minimal damage which was non-structural and only the immediate affected area was evacuated. Nobody was in the Rotunda at the time and no one was hurt.”

