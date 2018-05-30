FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are still looking for teenagers who they believe threw a big rock into a family’s vehicle in New Jersey.

The sharp rock startled 4-year-old Zoya out of her sleep when it came crashing through the passenger side window of her mom’s car Sunday just after midnight.

“That’s the big, giant rock,” she said. “I was not sitting here with the rock. It could’ve got on my face.”

Zoya’s mother said they were on the way back from a dinner party, driving on the quiet back roads of Franklin Township, when the rock came out of nowhere.

“Because where the rock hit the seat in the front is exactly where her face was in the back,” she said. “I just felt glass shatter all over the side of my face chest, back.”

“She was worried about me and I was crying because I was worried about her,” Zoya said.

The mother told police she slowed the car down on Willow Avenue because she noticed lawn chairs. She was considering getting out to move them, but before she could, the window shattered.

Police believe teens were behind the incident. CBS2’s Jeanna DeAngelis asked if they think the chairs were put our as a decoy to have the vehicle slow down.

“I don’t think so,” Police Captain Greg Borlan said. “I think it was just kind of a situation of opportunity because the pizza boxes were there, I think they were hanging around, they saw the opportunity to get into some kind of shenanigans and they took the opportunity.”

Police say they heard teens in the woods that night and are confident they’ll catch them.