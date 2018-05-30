LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Union County hazmat crews are responding to a gasoline spill in Linden, New Jersey.

Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, a tractor-trailer driving on S. Stiles Street attempted to make a left turn onto Route 1 and overturned. Its tanker ruptured, spilling 9,000 gallons of gasoline onto the roadway.

The driver was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Route 1 is closed in both directions between Pleasant St & S. Wood Ave following a tractor trailer crash and gasoline spill. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/4jJ5uKyQYy — Linden Police Dept (@Linden_PD) May 30, 2018

Route 1 is closed in both directions between Pleasant Street and Wood Avenue.

Police expect cleanup efforts to last well past rush-hour and into Thursday morning. Drivers should avoid the area.

The Crown Inn on Route 1 has been evacuated and Wheeler Park is closed to pedestrian traffic. Members of the Linden Fire Department are going door-to-door to measure air quality levels.