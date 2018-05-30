PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Paramus school bus driver charged in a deadly crash will face a judge on Wednesday.

A detention hearing will be held for 77-year-old Hudy Muldrow Sr.

He’s been in jail since Friday after being charged with two counts of death by auto for the crash that killed 10-year-old Miranda Vargas and teacher Jennifer Williamson Kennedy.

More than 40 others were injured in the crash when the bus was hit by a dump truck on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive when police say Muldrow tried to make an illegal U-turn.