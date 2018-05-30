Filed Under:Local TV, Mount Olive, Paramus

PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Paramus school bus driver charged in a deadly crash will face a judge on Wednesday.

A detention hearing will be held for 77-year-old Hudy Muldrow Sr.

He’s been in jail since Friday after being charged with two counts of death by auto for the crash that killed 10-year-old Miranda Vargas and teacher Jennifer Williamson Kennedy.

More than 40 others were injured in the crash when the bus was hit by a dump truck on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive when police say Muldrow tried to make an illegal U-turn.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch