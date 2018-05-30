PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a Paterson infant.

Police say that George Berry, 30, violated a restraining order and kicked in the front door of the mother of his son Reign Berry.

Authorities say George Berry punched the boy’s mother in the face, grabbed the child and drove off.

He drove off in a silver Chrysler Town and Country with New Jersey plate N47JRM, authorities said.

The vehicle was recovered in Paterson, but George Berry and his son are still missing.

Reign Berry is about 2′ tall, weighs 30 pounds and is 10 months old.

George Berry is 5’7, weighs about 160 pounds, has tattoos on his arm and neck and has dreadlocks.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Paterson Police Department at (973) 321-1111.