BREAKING NEWS: AMBER Alert Issued For Paterson Infant Allegedly Taken By His Father
PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a Paterson infant.

Police say that George Berry, 30, violated a restraining order and kicked in the front door of the mother of his son Reign Berry.

Authorities say George Berry punched the boy’s mother in the face, grabbed the child and drove off.

George Berry allegedly took his son Reign Berry after assaulting the boy’s mother on May 30, 2018 in Paterson, N.J. Authorities issued an AMBER Alert.

He drove off in a silver Chrysler Town and Country with New Jersey plate N47JRM, authorities said.

The vehicle was recovered in Paterson, but George Berry and his son are still missing.

Reign Berry is about 2′ tall, weighs 30 pounds and is 10 months old.

George Berry allegedly took his son Reign Berry after assaulting the boy’s mother on May 30, 2018 in Paterson, N.J. Authorities issued an AMBER Alert. (credit: Paterson Police Department)

George Berry is 5’7, weighs about 160 pounds, has tattoos on his arm and neck and has dreadlocks.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Paterson Police Department at (973) 321-1111.

