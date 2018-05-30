FLORIDA (CBS Local) – A woman in Florida has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after getting caught shaving her legs in a hotel pool.

In a video posted to Reddit, the swimmer was outed by fellow pool-goers who can be heard commenting on the public shaving. The May 27 post was quickly up-voted by over 55,000 Reddit users.

Several people commenting on Reddit claimed this personal hygiene foul is just the tip of the iceberg at public pools across the country. “Yeah I used to work at a public pool and for whatever reason they attract the worst of humanity. I would never swim in a public pool after that experience,” one person alleged.

“My leg hurts from running too much and I was considering becoming a swimmer at my local YMCA,” another reader added. “After reading this comment. Nope. I’d rather run on my sprained knee.”

Although the Internet’s “court of public opinion” is largely in agreement that the unidentified swimmer committed a serious pool no-no, Florida doesn’t actually have rules against shaving in a public swimming area.