NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Four people were injured when a car crashed into a coffee shop Thursday morning.

It happened at 8:38 a.m. on Nostrand Avenue near Lafayette in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section.

Authorities say the car crashed into shop after being sideswiped by a black sedan, which drove off.

Two of the injured were pedestrians, the other two were in the car that crashed.

“It was like a bomb that just blow out from nowhere,” said Mohamed Nagi. Nagi was working at the deli on the corner of Nostrand Avenue and Clifton Place when he saw the car fly into the coffee shop across the street.

“What I seen was a car turning the wheel and go straight into a coffee shop. There was people in there drinking their coffee in the morning before going to their job. It’s just something crazy,” he said.

“Maybe five or ten minutes later, when I looked out again, there was a man coming out on a stretcher. Maybe from inside, I don’t know. And then another guy was on the ground,” said witness Carly Kvietok.

“It sounds like it started out as one vehicle striking another and that one careening across the street,” said FDNY Chief Kevin Sullivan.

The Department of Buildings is on the scene checking the stability of the building.