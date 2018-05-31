By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We started the day on another gloomy note with clouds and areas of dense fog to go along with cool temps in the upper 50s and low 60s. Temperatures will climb to near the 70 degree mark in and around town, but we likely won’t see any sunshine… better keep the umbrella handy too since showers are possible at any time.

Shower chances continue overnight as a warm front moves through the region. This will bring us a return to upper 70s and low 80s and a period of sunshine in the afternoon! Sadly though, the price to pay for the warmth and sunshine is increased humidity and a threat for thunderstorms.

The wet trend continues this weekend with Saturday the better bet for rain, but still damp on Sunday, so don’t put the umbrella away!