By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good morning!

Clouds fill the skies as the remnants of Alberto pass way north & west of NYC.

It’s mostly an intermittent rain with plenty of time not raining as well.

We start off in the 60s and honestly, some communities might not see 70°.

In fact, I would expect coastal towns to stay below that threshold.

The rain is more showers than storms, but we cannot rule out a rogue thunderstorm.

Humidity will be on the sticky side as the tropical air mass passes through.

A similar story remains for Friday.

– G