By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning!
Clouds fill the skies as the remnants of Alberto pass way north & west of NYC.
It’s mostly an intermittent rain with plenty of time not raining as well.
We start off in the 60s and honestly, some communities might not see 70°.
In fact, I would expect coastal towns to stay below that threshold.
The rain is more showers than storms, but we cannot rule out a rogue thunderstorm.
Humidity will be on the sticky side as the tropical air mass passes through.
A similar story remains for Friday.
– G