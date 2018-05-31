ALLENDALE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in one New Jersey town are putting a twist on the old saying “click it or ticket,” applying it to bicycle helmet safety.

CBS2’s Jessica Layton has more on the department’s summer initiative and how it is trying to keep things positive.

For Sgt. Todd Griffith, it was just another day on the job, patrolling the streets of Allendale. He was looking to arrest bad guys, of course, but was also looking to reward good kids along the way.

The traffic safety officer was passing out coupons for free goodies around town.

“I would like to reward you for having your helmets on,” he said to some children.

That will remain the Allendale Police Department’s approach for the next few months.

“We try and get people to apply the bike helmet law without the negativity associated with stopping kids under 17,” Sgt. Griffith said.

It’s an initiative the police started last summer, after an anonymous person donated $500 for incentives to get kids to do the right and safe thing.

“The problem we are addressing is 45,000 people are hurt in the United States each year on bicycles and over 800 are killed and the number is going up about 55 per year killed on bicycles,” Sgt. Griffith said.

The program also helps children form a better bond with police officers.

“Our guys would have seen kids without helmets on and then they would have made the stop and either issued a summons or giving a warning. So, this is a more positive approach to things and it’s a better way to gain compliance, too,” Allendale Police Chief George Scherb said.

If riders are seen wearing a bike helmet, they get coupons for things like free ice cream and pizza at Toscana Pizza, or 30 minutes at Sky Zone Trampoline Park. If they are caught without one, they first get a warning. But a second offense will bring their parents to court for hours, along with a ticket up to $100.

“Allendale police are doing the right thing, thinking of the children first,” resident Marylee Bartolomeo said.

“It’s a nice way to get a positive idea of law enforcement and also, why it’s there, that the laws are there to protect you,” Carol Videtti added.

Kids, especially, are all about this summer safety initiative.

“It’s important that there is a motive for kids to wear the helmets,” 12-year-old Drishti Chauhan said.

Each Allendale police officer has their own “goody bag.” The hope is to eventually get one to every officer in the state, Layton reported.

Last summer, the department said it gave out about a dozen tickets to parents of kids who weren’t wearing a helmet.

The current initiative will last until Labor Day.