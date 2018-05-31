NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An anniversary trip turned into a nightmare visit to New York City after a couple says they were attacked by a stranger while walking near Times Square.

His bruised eyes and swollen jaw only begin to tell the story of the savage beating 35-year-old Jeremy Goldberg took Tuesday night while celebrating his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife.

“It’s terrible,” he told CBS2’s Scott Rapaport. “It’s a terrible way to feel.”

Goldberg and his wife Paola, restaurant owners from West Orange, New Jersey, had just spent the evening seeing the Broadway hit “Dear Evan Hansen” at the Music Box Theater near Times Square.

That’s when Goldberg says out of nowhere, a 6’5″ tall man approached them, spit in his wife’s face and then started pounding Jeremy about the head.

“Took his hands up and before any of us knew what was happening, just kept going back and forth, back and forth straight to my face,” he said.

Goldberg says the attack was completely random and unprovoked.

“He just kept repeating, ‘It’s your fault, it’s your fault, it’s your fault,” he said.

“Did you have any idea what he meant?” Rapaport asked.

“No, I don’t really have any idea,” Goldberg replied.

He says the attacker bolted from the scene on West 35th Street, but that he and his wife followed him from a distance and then called 911.

Police arrested the man, 40-year-old Derrick Boyce, on West 33rd Street and Eighth Avenue about 10 minutes later. Cops say he has a rap sheet with 12 prior arrests.

Meantime, Goldberg spent the night in a hospital and was treated for a concussion along with his facial injuries.

“There’s really nothing you can do about it,” he said. “There’s no way we could’ve better protected ourselves by being cognizant of our surroundings. There was really nothing that we could do.”