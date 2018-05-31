NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you want to break out of a fitness rut, there are plenty of options from classes blasting heavy metal to workouts in freezing temperatures.

Saskia Thode, founder of Metal Yoga Bones, has formal training in Vinyasa yoga but what happens in the back room of the Cobra Club in Bushwick is much more dynamic and much darker.

Heavy metal music fuels the experience.

“Moving to the music, head banging, punching — it allows them to release a lot of negativity anger, rage,” Those told CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock.

Richie Pace recognizes stepping foot into this yoga studio might be daunting, but adds this creative, original workout is worth swallowing the skepticism for.

“For me, this class is the top of the workout chain,” he said.

“I really just need some stress relief,” said client Marla Miles.

The head banging, air drumming, air strumming and guttural grunts should do the trick.

From the hellfire of metal yoga in Bushwick to Brrrn in Flatiron, where the room is chilled to 45 degrees.

Co-founders of Brrrn, Jimmy T. Martin and Johnny Adamic, say cold has a bad wrap, but they’re confident New Yorkers will warm up to the idea.

“If you drop the temperatures, you can allow muscles and the cardiac system to focus on what it’s doing,” said Martin. “Getting in a great workout.”

Adamic says it’s scientifically proven that you burn more calories in the cold and you may burn more fat.

“I’m usually wearing layers when I show up and I shed them within five minutes,” said client Joe Dimnen.

“I had to work harder to stay warmer,” said Brooklyn resident Sara Kohler.

Coat and winter hat on, CBS2’s Murdock stepped into the cold to give speed skating a try. Within moments, she said she could feel sweat beads beginning to form.

“We’re saying you earned your heat,” said Martin.

Brrrn claims to be the world’s first cool temperature fitness concept and offers three different workouts in varying degrees of cool.