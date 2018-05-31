NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Just days after the revival of hit sitcom “Roseanne” was canceled over Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet, co-star John Goodman opens up about the controversy.

“I just, I would rather say nothing… than to cause more trouble,” said Goodman.

The 65-year-old actor was cautious about his comments.

Goodman, who plays Barr’s on-screen husband, said he’s doing okay.

The actor also seemed content with ABC deciding to suspend its Emmys for your consideration for the show, saying he didn’t expect to win an Emmy.

“Roseanne” was cancelled Tuesday by ABC after Barr posted a racist tweet directed at Valerie Jarrett, a former aide of President Barack Obama.

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

The show’s titular star has since blamed her behavior on the sleep aid Ambien.

Other co-stars from the sitcom have been quick to condemn the comments. First, Michael Fishman, who played D.J. Connor on the show, tweeted that Tuesday’s chain of events made the day among the hardest in his life.