NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s back to work for jurors who say they’re deadlocked in the trial of former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano and his wife, Linda.

On Wednesday, the jurors told the judge they couldn’t reach a verdict. She told them to keep trying.

Mangano is accused of taking bribes from a restaurant mogul, which allegedly included a no-show job for his wife, in exchange for county contracts and guaranteed loans.

Linda Mangano is accused of lying to the FBI.