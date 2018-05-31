NUTLEY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A basketball coach is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in New Jersey.

Police said Kevin Jimenez, 29, of Bellville, is a girls’ basketball coach affiliated with The Wolves, an AAU team made up of girls from around the region. He previously coached at Good Shepherd Academy in Nutley.

Jimenez was charged with three counts aggravated sexual assault, three counts aggravated criminal sexual contact and three counts endangering welfare of child.

Police said the alleged assault took place this year in Nutley.

Anyone with information should contact Capt. Janine Straccamore in the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 973-753-1131.