POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New Jersey realty company says one of its signs lost during Superstorm Sandy in 2012 has been found washed up on a beach in France.

Diane Turton Realtors, a company headquartered in Point Pleasant Beach, shared photos of the sandy sign Wednesday on Facebook.

Hannes Frank, 64, told The New York Times he sent an email to the realty company after finding the sign washed up near Bordeaux, France.

Company manager Perry Beneduce said the sign was posted at a waterfront listing in Brielle before it was lost during Sandy. Beneduce noted the listing itself was not damaged and sold the next spring.

Over the course of 5 1/2 years, the sign traversed nearly 4,000 miles.

