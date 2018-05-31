NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City is rolling out a new transportation option.

The Department of Transportation is launching a two-year carshare pilot program citywide.

It designates 309 parking spaces for carshare companies that give members short-term access to a car. That number includes 285 spots reserved for Zipcar and Enterprise CarShare vehicles on streets in certain neighborhoods and municipal park lots.

Zipcar will also be allowed to park at 25 spaces at certain public housing spots.

Users will be able to access the cars from those spots as of June 4, officials said.

The city hopes convenient access to cars will help cut down on the number of vehicles on the road, improve air quality and reduce congestion.

“For every vehicle in a carshare program, up to 20 households can forgo the need to own a car, fighting congestion and making our air cleaner,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “We’re also bringing more carshare options to NYCHA residents to help them get around, so we can continue building the fairest big city in America.”

“We have targeted two kinds of neighborhoods where we think the pilot could really have a positive effect. First, in transit-rich neighborhoods where cars are only driven occasionally, we think inexpensive and convenient carshare could encourage owners to sell their car or not buy a new one, thereby freeing up more parking for drivers who need it,” said DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg. “And in less-transit dense neighborhoods, carshare could add a travel option for car-free households or those who may now find car ownership unaffordable. Either way, we encourage New Yorkers to give carshare a try and let us know what they think.”

As part of the pilot program, the spots will be designated in the following neighborhoods:

Bronx

Parkchester

Brooklyn

Boerum Hill

Brooklyn Heights

Cobble Hill – Carroll Gardens

East Williamsburg

Park Slope

Red Hook

Williamsburg

Queens

Eastern Rockaways

Jackson Heights

Jamaica

Manhattan

East Harlem

Hamilton Heights

Morningside Heights

The pilot program also dedicates 55 parking spaces 17 municipal facilities in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens:

Bronx: Belmont Avenue; White Plains Road; Jerome & 190 Street

Brooklyn: Avenue M; Bensonhurst #1 & #2; Brighton Beach; Grant Avenue; Sheepshead Bay #1 & #2

Queens: Broadway & 31 Street; Far Rockaway #2; Ditmars; Queens Village; Queens Borough Hall; Steinway #2; Sunnyside

The NYCHA sites include:

Bronx (Two spaces each):

East 152nd St-Courtland Ave

Davidson Houses

Marble Hill Houses

Randall Balcom Houses

Throggs Neck Addition

Brooklyn: