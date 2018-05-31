NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in New York City for a full day of meetings with a top North Korean official Thursday as they try to revive plans for a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

During his unusual visit, Kim Yong Chol had dinner for about an hour-and-a-half with Pompeo, who traveled from Washington to see him.

On Twitter, Pompeo described it as a “good working dinner.” Kim Yong Chol arrived Wednesday afternoon on an Air China flight from Beijing.

Good working dinner with Kim Yong Chol in New York tonight. Steak, corn, and cheese on the menu. pic.twitter.com/1pu4K3oym7 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 31, 2018

The talks come as preparations for the highly anticipated summit in Singapore were barreling forward on both sides of the Pacific Ocean, despite lingering uncertainty about whether it will really occur, and when.

As Kim and Pompeo were meeting in New York, other U.S. teams were meeting with North Korean officials in Singapore and in the heavily fortified Korean Demilitarized Zone.

“If it happens, we’ll certainly be ready,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said of the Singapore summit. Regarding the date for the meeting, she added, “We’re going to continue to shoot for June 12.”

Trump announced that Kim Yong Chol was coming to New York for talks with Pompeo in a tweet on Tuesday in which he said he had a “great team” working on the summit.

We have put a great team together for our talks with North Korea. Meetings are currently taking place concerning Summit, and more. Kim Young Chol, the Vice Chairman of North Korea, heading now to New York. Solid response to my letter, thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2018

That was a shift from last week, when Trump announced in an open letter to Kim Jong Un that he had decided to “terminate” the summit following a provocative statement from the North.

Kim Yong Chol is one of the few aides who can speak for Kim Jong Un. He’s also a former spy chief who was sanctioned by the U.S. because of his role in the 2014 cyber-hacking of Sony Pictures and the bombing of a South Korean ship, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

He had to get a special waiver to enter the U.S. and is now the highest ranking North Korean official to visit the U.S. in 18 years.

“The conversation is going to be focused on the denuclearization of the peninsula,” Sanders said. “That’s what these ongoing conversations are centered on.”

On Wednesday, Pompeo seemed hopeful about the summit being back on, saying on Twitter, “We are committed to the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

Looking forward to meeting with Kim Yong Chol in New York to discuss @Potus potential summit with Chairman Kim. We are committed to the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula @StateDept — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 30, 2018

Pompeo has traveled to Pyongyang twice in recent weeks for meetings with Kim Jong Un and has said there is a “shared understanding” between the two sides about what they hope to achieve in talks.

South Korean media speculated that Pompeo could make a third trip to Pyongyang and that Kim Yong Chol was carrying a personal letter from Kim Jong Un and might push to travel to Washington to meet with Trump.

The White House emphasized that it has remained in close contact with South Korean and Japanese officials as preparations for the talks continue.

Sanders said Trump will host Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan on June 7 to coordinate their thinking ahead of the summit. Trump hosted South Korean President Moon Jae-in last week.

Moon, who has lobbied hard for nuclear negotiations between Trump and Kim Jong Un, held a surprise meeting with the North Korean leader on Saturday in an effort to keep the summit alive.

