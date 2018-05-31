NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Goldman Sachs vice president has reportedly been charged in a Manhattan court with securities fraud.

Bloomberg News reports that Steve Woojae Jung, a vice president at Goldman Sachs office in San Francisco, has been charged with securities fraud for using inside information about a dozen investment bank’s clients to gain more than $140,000 from trades with a partner in South Korea.

Jung’s LinkedIn page says he has worked for Sachs since 2012 and was named a vice president in 2015.

Bloomberg reports Jung faces one count of conspiracy and six counts of securities fraud, according to records unsealed Thursday.