NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Just days after one comedy television show was brought down by a controversial Twitter post, a particular reaction to a tweet by Ivanka Trump is escalating a new war of words.

It started with this photo of Trump and her son posted to Twitter on Sunday along with the text “My (Heart)! #SundayMorning.”

Many were quick to criticize the photo on political grounds.

“It must be nice you get to hug your child. What about the numerous children that were torn from their mothers’ arms?” replied Twitter user @whiskyogi.

The outrage comes over the recently enacted “zero tolerance policy,” which allows border security to take away the children of people who enter the country illegally.

Then, on Wednesday night’s “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” the show’s host weighed in on the Trump tweet controversy.

“Let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless (expletive). He listens to you,” Bee said.

While “feckless” is an uncommon term for “weak” or “ineffective,” the expletive Bee used was an anatomical profanity.

The White House was quick to condemn the remark, with Press Secretary Sarah Sanders calling Bee’s language “vile and vicious.”

“The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling,” Sanders said. “Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network.”

In the day after her program aired, Bee took to Twitter herself to apologize.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night,” posted Bee. “It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

The network also tweeted regrets about allowing the vulgarity to be aired.

“Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night,” posted TBS on its network account. “Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it.”

As a comic, Bee frequently has used foul language in jokes, including an obscene word used to describe President Woodrow Wilson during her “Not the White House Correspondents Dinner” on TBS special last year.

The furor comes in the same week that ABC canceled “Rosanne” after Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, prompting a loud reaction online and criticism of the show’s parent network.

For her part, Barr doesn’t appear to want anything to do with with Bees’ situation.

“Please don’t compare me2 other people who have said horrible things,” posted Barr. “I only care about apologizing 4 the hurt I have unwittingly & stupidly caused.”