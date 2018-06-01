By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Happy Friday everybody, and welcome to June! Sadly the dreary pattern we’ve become accustomed to as of late doesn’t seem to care that it’s the weekend. We’re talking muggy and unsettled conditions heading into next week!

Temps today will be warmer than yesterday with upper 70s to around 80, but it will be quite humid and sticky and there will be some thunderstorms. Any storms that pop up will produce heavy rain, so be careful out on the roads! Tomorrow will be almost a carbon copy of today with warm, muggy, and stormy conditions.

Sunday will feature a big cool down as a front works through, keeping our temps in the 60s…and some folks in the 50s! Keep the umbrella handy on Sunday as well, since there is still a chance for on & off showers.