Good Morning Everyone!

Clouds, fog, showers, storms, sun are all in play today. The sun will have far and few breaks in between mostly cloudy conditions. Today will be very muggy however. Temps are in the upper 70s to around 80°. The risk of a thunderstorm goes way up in the afternoon due to the fueling nature of the sunshine. Today’s high: 81°.

The same story goes for tomorrow. Skies will be murky and gray and any sunshine will allow storms to pop.

Sunday is better but temps are much cooler in the upper 60s.

