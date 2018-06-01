By Tabitha Britt

Forget chicken tenders and mini cheeseburgers, New York is known for its top-notch food, all-night entertainment, and little one-approved menu options. Don’t get caught up in the tourist trap of Times Square or stuck in a generic chain restaurant. Explore New York the right way and take the kids to a few kitschy restaurants. From ramen to authentic Southern cuisine, New York has it all.

Juliana’s Pizza

19 Old Fulton St.

Brooklyn, NY 11201

(718) 596-6700

www.julianaspizza.com

What kid doesn’t love pizza? When it comes to New York-style pizza, Juliana’s Pizza is the real deal. Owned by the restaurateurs who founded New York City’s most celebrated pizza spot, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, Juliana’s is the perfect place to feast on freshly prepared pies just like Grandma Juliana Grimaldi.

Cowgirl

519 Hudson St.

New York, NY 10014

(212) 633-1133

www.cowgirlnyc.com

If you’re looking for a New York restaurant that’s high chair and booster seat-friendly, then take the family on over to Cowgirl. Decorated with deer-antler chandeliers, tables draped in plastic gingham tablecloths, and old photographs of the country chanteuse Patsy Cline, this Southern eatery is the best place to pig out. Let the kids sink their teeth into a crispy fried corn dog, also known as the “Get Along Little Corndoggie,” a cheesy grilled cheese sandwich, or even a chili-filled Frito pie!

Broadway Bagel

2658 Broadway

New York, NY 10025

(212) 662-0231

www.yelp.com/biz/broadway-bagel-new-york

In a hurry and need a quick-fix breakfast? Stop by Broadway Bagel, New York’s one-stop-shop for fluffy pancakes, oversized muffins, and bagels over flowing with a creamy and delicious spread. But you should know, if the little ones are skittish about cream cheese be sure to request a “light” helping.

Philip Marie

569 Hudson St.

New York, NY 10014

(212) 242-6200

www.philipmarie.com

Who says you can’t bring the kids on date night? Philip Marie is a quaint West Village bistro with a family-friendly dining area, and affordable eats. For just $8, kids can get the choice of an entrée, a side of fries, ice cream, and a drink. Don’t want to take the little ones to dinner? Philip Marie also offers Silver Dollar Pancakes and Chocolate French Toast on its kids’ brunch menu.

Kelley and Ping

127 Greene St.

New York, NY 10012

(212) 228-1212

www.kelleyandping.com

Located between Prince and Houston Street, Kelley and Ping is the ultimate noodle shop for adults and picky eaters alike. With entrées with sweet and silly names like the “Bowl of Sunshine” (which is a noodle soup with roasted chicken) and “Chicken Lollies” (satay and sticky rice), your little patrons are sure to enjoy eating at Kelley and Ping. And for just $5 per child’s meal, that’s a steal.

