HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Today is sentencing day for an accused gang member who fired the stray bullet that killed a Hempstead girl in her home.

Dejah Joyner, 12, was helping serve dinner when a bullet smashed through her front window and struck her in the head, police said. She died the next day.

Jakwan Keller, now 22, of Hempstead, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in March, admitting he was the one who fired the shot in Joyner’s home. Keller’s lawyer, Bruce Barket, insisted his client is not guilty and that “somebody else fired a gun that shot that girl.”

It had been alleged that the shooting was an apparent retaliation to the theft of a hoverboard and that the victim’s brother was the intended target.

Keller faces five to 15 years in prison.