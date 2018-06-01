SYRACUSE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The 30-year-old man who was ordered by a judge to move out of his parents home has finally done so.

Michael Rotondo loaded up a pickup truck with several garbage bags and moved out.

He said he was headed for an Airbnb.

This isn’t your typical “adult child finally leaving the nest” story. It took a judge to get him out of his parents’ house.

The story gained worldwide attention after Rotondo’s parents took him to court. They told a judge they’d given him five written notices asking him to leave and offering financial assistance if he moved out. His parents also told him to get a job.

In a strange twist, Rotondo argued he was too busy dealing with a custody battle over his own son. The judge sided with his parents and said he could do that somewhere else.

He was told by a judge he had to vacate his parents’ residence by noon today. He did so just hours before the deadline.

Rotondo said he knew the day would eventually come when he would move out and he felt “great.”

And where was he headed?

“Talked to an Airbnb,” he said.

There were no tearful goodbyes: Rotondo says he’ll have no further relationship with his parents. He honked and waved as he drove past reporters and into the real world.