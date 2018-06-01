NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect who they said punched a 73-year-old man, knocking him to the ground in Brooklyn.

It happened around 2 p.m. Thursday outside the man’s home near Avenue H and Ocean Avenue.

Police said the man was standing outside when the suspect walked up and punched him in the face “without provocation.”

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for injuries to his face and wrist.

Police have released surveillance video of the suspect. They describe him as a white man, about 30 years old and 5’6″ tall. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.