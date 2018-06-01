WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — A top North Korean official is set to visit the White House on Friday to deliver a letter to President Donald Trump from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Kim Yong Chol headed to Washington Friday morning after meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Thursday in New York.

Pompeo said “real progress” has been made in the last few days toward setting the conditions needed for Trump and Kim Jong Un to have a successful summit in Singapore.

Still, he says he doesn’t yet know whether the meeting will proceed on June 12.

Pompeo said he believes North Korea’s leaders are contemplating a different path forward that would allow their nation to more fully integrate into the international community.

Meanwhile, North and South Korea say they’ve agreed to more talks to promote peace.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)