Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We have a real summer-like day out there with high humidity and temps climbing into the low and mid 80s. While not a washout, there will be showers and storms out there this afternoon and through the evening. With plenty of moisture in the air, expect some downpours if one moves over your location. If you’re headed to the beach, just keep an eye out for developing thunderstorms.

Temps drop into the upper 50s and low 60s overnight as cooler, drier air moves in. Dew points will drop and by tomorrow, the humidity will be gone! Sunday looks like a mostly cloudy, but mainly dry day. There is still a chance of a spotty shower here and there, but the best risk holds off until late evening. Highs will only be in the 60s to near 70.

Monday starts off wet again as another round of rain moves in. It’s a cool & damp day, with temps struggling to get much above the low 60s. Some spots are likely in the 50s!

The good news is it looks like we’ll see a stretch of nice weather by mid/late next week. Have a great weekend!