Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good morning! While it won’t be a rain-free weekend, it will by no means be a washout either.

We’re starting off mainly cloudy with spots of fog once again today and even a few spotty showers. More sun will break out by this afternoon, but there will also be some hit or miss storms around. Temps will reach the low 80s.

Overnight is much of the same… scattered showers and storms. The good news is Sunday is now looking much drier with brighter skies! The downside is, that occurs behind our cold front. So the humidity is gone for the second half, but its much cooler. Highs won’t get out of the 60s for many… around 70 in NYC. There may still be a spotty shower around, but overall a much drier day.

By Monday morning, we bring back the rain chance. The AM commute good be a soggy one. But hey, it’s the weekend either way. Have a good one!